The news that Edinburgh's promised new eye hospital will not open until at least 2031 is disappointing and frustrating.

Six years is a long time to wait.

The current Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion was declared unfit for purpose in 2014 and if the replacement had not been cancelled in 2020 it could have been up and running by now.

After an outcry from patients, professionals and politicians, Nicola Sturgeon reversed the cancellation during the 2021 Holyrood election campaign, but then the project was caught by a freeze on major projects due to funding constraints.

So it was good news when Finance Secretary Shona Robison gave the go-ahead for the new hospital in the Scottish Budget in December.

Because of the time lost and the way things change, it was always going to take time to get the project back on track. A different site at Little France had to be negotiated; NHS Lothan's project team needs to be reassembled; a new business case must be prepared and new contractors engaged, not to mention getting planning permission.

And there are inevitable questions about the state of the existing Eye Pavilion and how it will cope over the next six years. Its current temporary closure for urgent repairs, with services relocated to other sites within Lothian, underlines how vital the new hospital is.

The patients' campaign group and the MSPs who have argued the case for the new hospital all say they are disappointed at the six year delay, but they also seem resigned to the fact that's how long it's going to be - although Sylvia Paton, of campaign group KEEP (Keep Edinburgh Eye Pavilion) admits to the fear that six years could stretch to eight or ten.

One of the encouraging things about the whole saga has been that MSPs from across the political spectrum have come together to campaign for the replacement hospital.

And that cross-party support may become even more important in the future. There is a Holyrood election next year and it’s not clear what shape the new government will take. Budgets will be under pressure again and ministers will be looking for savings.

All parties should be pressed for a manifesto commitment that they will build Edinburgh’s new eye hospital - and MSPs of all parties should make sure they stick to that.