Babies in restaurants - your views online

We asked readers if they agreed with the idea, dubbed a “screaming child surcharge”. A YouGov poll found 21 per cent of people strongly support the policy.

Lina Yahia: What about drunk screaming adults? They should pay £20. Businesses will make a lot of money.

Avril Rodger: Don't see a problem or reason for any outrage… just don't go if you've got children. There will be plenty other places happy for your custom.

Do you agree that young children should neither be seen nor heard in restaurants?

Taelor Bee: That makes discrimination OK then.

Graham Napier: Not really. Pubs don’t allow kids in either after a certain time. Are they discriminating against kids? Or are they being sensible and allowing other people to enjoy themselves without having to put up with screaming kids?

Jackie Hodkinson: Parents should consider that not everyone is happy to put up with their screaming brats – parents are so entitled and selfish these days.

Jennifer Lynne: Every person reading this has been a screaming child at some point in their life. It’s what children – especially babies and toddlers – do. To impose a fine for something that is a normal part of communicating for that age group is bullying. As if the child knows better or maliciously chooses to upset people. I’d rather someone fined the drunks that sing and scream at the top of their lungs as they walk down my street at 3.30am on a week night, when most working people are in bed.

Leslie Simpson: Maybe such wonderful, supportive policies explain the low birth rate there?

Janice Hurst: Good idea – it’s not the child's fault but would act as deterrent to thoughtless parents bringing them out to a strange environment that's going to make them cry in the first place.

Raymond Rose: Brilliant... can it be applied anywhere? Och I know I’m childless, but the way I see it my carbon footprint is greatly reduced now and forever.

Sherry Shah: Should apply to anyone making loud noises then! Even the most behaved child can have a moment. It’s ridiculous.

Ann Clay: They should charge people who take kids into supermarkets too!

Warren Burrows: Great idea. Children as young as this should not even be in a restaurant at night. During the day OK. And if parents cannot control their little angels then they should not take them with them. Yes, I did cry as a child but my parents were more considerate to other people so did not take me into a restaurant until I was old enough.

Rodger Quinn: I just can't deal with it. I came through Frankfurt airport the other day and was sitting at my gate waiting to board (after eight hours in the airport after a nightshift) and this wean was just screaming like mad. I ended up having to leave the area. It should be $10 to every other patron that needs to listen to the screams!

Gordon McCourt: That’s what music and earphones was born for. In the lugs and shut the world out. Most restaurants don’t have screaming kids.

Catherine Anne Dempsey: Any decent human would remove themselves from that situation. I'd definitely take my child out of the place if it was me. Nothing worse. My kids were polite, good at sitting at tables and we had no trouble, because we warned them within an inch of their life!

Darren Mackay: That 21 per cent will be the 21 per cent who don’t have kids then.

Scott Chegg: How about an A&E surcharge for screaming, crying drunks?

Jillian Tinto: One more reason why I should move to Singapore.

Rebus is back

A new TV adaptation of Sir Ian Rankin’s John Rebus novels is to start filming within months, with the long-running series to “reimagine” the character in his 30s in modern-day Edinburgh.

Connie Storey: This should be wonderful. As long as it’s not an American production the character should hold up.

Cat O’Neil: Depends who they cast in the role. He was a gritty character. John Hannah was miscast. Ken Stott was fab.

