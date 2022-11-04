Destruction of the public sector is almost done - Readers' letters

There can’t be any “holes” in government spending because the government’s bank, the Bank of England, can be ordered by the Treasury to create all the money the government needs. This is what happened during the pandemic when £400 billion was immediately made available to support the economy. It’s that simple.

Yet the government and the media persist in peddling lies that there is no more money, that taxes fund government spending, and that ruinous tax rises and public spending cuts are required.

So why the lies? The Tories hate the public sector. They’ve sold off most of it during their years in power, aided and abetted by Blair’s New Labour – energy, water (in England), transport, heavy industry, the postal service, and now the NHS.

Rishi Sunak says the UK is facing tough economic decisions

It’s the same old story – the wealthy few are profiting at the expense of the many. The goal has been the destruction of the post-war welfare state and the job is nearly done. The plutocrats have their man in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak, the richest PM ever, who is eager to do their bidding and complete the strangulation of the public sector. It’s why the UK is one of the poorest countries in Western Europe.

Scotland can either stay in this union and become even poorer, or end it and choose the people over plutocrats, investment over austerity and openness over isolation.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh

Tone deaf diner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Robertson encourages us to have a meal out in his column (News, 1 November).

When people are struggling to heat and eat, suggesting a restaurant where starters are priced from about £12, with the cheapest two-course meal over £60 for two, not including drinks, is financially beyond many people. Further, eating the cheapest items in the restaurant he recommends would cost two a minimum of £56 for three courses, before adding on drinks and service charge.

It seems his numerous jaunts abroad on expenses and his MSP salary have gone to his head. It’s OK for those who have claimed for a reported £2,324 sofa bed, a £1,500 TV system (paid on appeal), and a £20 corkscrew, all on expenses.

When you are eating from tins supplied by a food bank, sitting in a cold house, a £100 meal is only something someone remote from reality could suggest, such as an SNP Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh

Civilised debate

What kind of world are we living in when people are physically threatened because of the choice of a sculptor for a statue (News, 2 September)? Irrespective of the rights and wrongs of the decision, why can’t people get a sense of perspective, act reasonably, and put their views across in a civilised way?

We seem to be heading into a world which describes itself as liberal, but refuses to allow anyone to express a view different from their own. Ironically, the more liberal we claim to be, the less tolerant we seem to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister’s response to a minister who resigned is another example of the intolerant tone from the top that simply rejects anyone else has a legitimate right to hold a contrary view.

Brian Barbour, Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Inglis statue plea

All this discussion and disruption about who should sculpt the statue of Elsie Inglis is pathetic Just get on with it. We've waited long enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvia Wilson, Edinburgh

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe

Advertisement Hide Ad