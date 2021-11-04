'Only registered displays should be allowed to buy fireworks' - Your views online

Should the sale of fireworks be restricted by a requirement for a licence?

Jackie Brownlee

Like a gun licence is misused, a vehicle licence is misused, a drinks licence or HMO licence is misused? What good are licences unless they are acted on immediately. No, that would be my answer. If possible make fireworks safer or have proper displays that are free to attend.

Helen Stark: Only registered displays should be allowed to buy fireworks.

Karen Jordan: Even adults can be irresponsible and stupid so organised displays only.

Norman Donald: If you have a low-income family that can only afford a £30 box of fireworks as a treat for the kids but then you add a fee for a licence on top of this and it will put them out of reach and children will miss out. No equality here whatsoever. Also, if people can’t be bothered getting a licence they will just buy online from other countries including England and will also buy from the black market where the fireworks will not be regulated. Absolutely crazy idea.There is already control over the sale of fireworks – the main problem is that not enough people are prosecuted for the misuse of fireworks, just like alcohol.

Bryan Wood: Here’s a thought. If you are on such a low income don’t buy fireworks and save your £30. It’s literally money going up in smoke. I’ve never seen the fascination with fireworks. Folk could literally save thousands, by just watching a video on YouTube and they’d look the same. Just stop selling them – no need for a licence.

Julie Clabby McGraw: I'm just thinking of the poor animals which are already having to endure nights of fireworks going off as idiots are being sold them. There has to be some control as, unfortunately, we live in a society where some people have no sense of responsibility. We've already had fireworks going off and my puppy is terrified. And she still probably has at least another week to endure.

David Thomson: In an ideal world buying fireworks should require a licence. However, if it did individuals would get them illegally and potentially of poor or dangerous quality.

Kate Alexander: They shouldn’t be sold to the public at all. They are distressing for animals and wildlife, and also to many people with sensory issues. Not to mention how dangerous they are. Organised displays only is the way to go.

Thelma Kelly: They should be banned altogether or turned into silent fireworks (we have silent discos so why not?). Wildlife and pets would be then able to live in peace.

Keryn Dudgeon: Canceling all the firework shows will only encourage people to go buy their own.

Laird Ronald Simpson: How much would a licence cost? More chance the money will be another tax. But it is very important to keep fireworks from idiots.

Dave Pritchard: There are loads of people out there who use them properly and only on one night so why should they be penalised?

Louise Murray: I don’t know why it hasn’t been done already. How many more animals have to suffer?

Covid warning

The Scottish Government “will not hesitate” to strengthen existing Covid-19 restrictions if needed, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said. Mr Yousaf told MSPs the decline in case numbers had recently slowed and there were “early signs” of another increase.

Linda Scott: Once COP26 is over we can all be locked up.

Maureen Campbell: It’s nothing to do with COP26 – they have not been up here long enough.

Alain Traynor: As long at it does not upset the tourists or the rich eh Humza? If anything needs restricted it's the SNP's power over our health.

Nel Greig: Sturgeon dangling the carrot on Indyref2 and now Yousaf dangling the carrot on possible tightening up of restrictions. Why? Just in case things go even further wrong with Covid numbers due to his mismanagement.

Judith Reid: Whether you like it or not Covid will be with us for a very long time. It is going nowhere. And, with interventions, we can stop the spread by still following the guidelines. The jags are NOT a cure. They are a preventative/boost to immune systems. However, we will never get on top of it unless we all try and remember that. The numbers are rising as people are living under the false sense of security in that the jags are a cure.

