Readers' letters: Ireland leads way on cost of living crisis

In stark contrast to the UK’s disastrous mini-budget, the Republic of Ireland’s budget package did not offer massive tax cuts.

Instead it is tackling the cost of living crisis by increasing welfare and pensions along with increased subsidies on energy bills and childcare. This is being funded by a tax collection from thousands of foreign multinational companies based in Ireland.

While pensioners in Ireland get one of the best deals in Europe, Scottish and UK pensioners get one of the worst. Ireland again demonstrates that independent European nations, the same size as richly endowed Scotland have more than a happy and successful future.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore.

Out of the frying pan, into the indy fire

Leah Gunn Barrett (Letters, 3 October) suffers from the common delusion that leaving what is perceived as an unsatisfactory situation, automatically makes your own situation better.

It would be more useful to describe and quantify those aspects of an independent Scotland that would make it more prosperous and attractive on its own. Much more convincing.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hypo Awareness Week can save lives

For many people with diabetes, hypos are a part of life. They can be scary and dangerous. They can lead to blurred vision, confusion, seizures and in severe cases, unconsciousness and coma.

To mark Hypo Awareness Week (3-9 October), Diabetes UK want to shine a spotlight on the issue.

Hypos (short for hypo-glycaemia) can affect people with type 1 diabetes and type 2, who use insulin or certain other diabetes medications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hypo is when blood sugars drop too low. It can be dangerous, as it means the brain does not have enough energy to work properly. Blood glucose typically varies from 4 mmol/L to 6 mmol/L for people without diabetes.

It can happen for various reasons, including taking too much insulin, missing a meal or miscalculating carbohydrates. Hypos must be treated quickly with fast-acting sugar, so that blood sugar levels rise again. Good treatments include sugary drinks, fruit juice, glucose tablets or gel or sweets like jelly babies.

If someone tells you they have diabetes and are having a hypo, you can help them get a sugary drink or some sweets, but if they become unconscious call an ambulance.

If you have diabetes and you are experiencing frequent hypos, speak to your healthcare team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, go to diabetes.org.uk.

Angela Mitchell, Diabetes Scotland.

Truss should put skids under Skidmore

Chris Skidmore MP, was instructed by the Prime Minister Liz Truss to review whether the net zero by 2050 target was a burden on business and the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not five minutes into the task he declared that he "100 per cent" ruled out the prospect of his report recommending the net zero 2050 goal be delayed or abandoned.

Skidmore said his greatest ambition for his review, due to be completed in December, is that it will frame net zero as an economic mission, not solely an environmental one.

The cost of net zero by 2050 will be £3 trillion or £108,000 per household. Skidmore has his head in the green clouds and must immediately be sacked.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe