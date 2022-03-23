Readers' letters: Lifting Covid rules harms the vulnerable

This was regarded as a cause for serious concern. By comparison, concern that on 21/03/2022 the number of beds occupied with Covid cases had reached an all-time peak of 2128 has been muted.

Put simply we are failing in the one prime objective throughout the pandemic, to protect the NHS.

Despite the attempt to demonstrate that Scotland has responded better to the pandemic than our neighbours in England, the truth is we are also allowing the debate on whether and when to lift the few remaining restrictions to be framed in terms of “getting back our freedoms”.

There is a passing nod to the so called “clinically vulnerable”, but nothing is offered in practice to alleviate the risk that people in this “category” must endure.

And now to the official list of those deemed to be “clinically vulnerable” we also must add all those of us who must necessarily err on the side of caution because they have had urgent investigations or procedures seriously delayed.

Each person in an expanded category of “vulnerable” can make a choice not to go to a pub or a nightclub or a restaurant. But often such a choice is not available in respect of other locations.

So, Scottish Government, if, despite the record hospital utilisation figures and the threat of future peaks, you really must proceed with lifting restrictions, please give consideration to keeping mask restrictions in those places where the so called “vulnerable” cannot exercise choice - public transport, shops and the workplace.

Because only by doing this will you demonstrate that the differences in policy between Scotland and England does not amount to little more than a series of small cosmetic delays.

James Urquhart, Edinburgh.

Brexit Boris is beneath contempt

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion with UK citizens choosing to vote for Brexit was contemptible but hardly unexpected.

In a speech at the Tory spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, he said Britons, like Ukrainians, had the instinct "to choose freedom" and cited the 2016 vote to leave the EU as a "recent example."

The people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives, and to draw a parallel with voting to leave the European Union, is disgraceful and an insult to those people. Ironically, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants his nation to join the EU.

Voting in a free and fair referendum isn't in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion and Johnson should withdraw his contemptible comments and apologise.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.

Council disgrace on child abuse cases

Cllr Alison Dickie’s comments on the confidential report into the physical and mental abuse of young people in the care of Edinburgh’s Secure Services units revealed a really depressing situation (News, March 21).

What cowards, denying discussion about another lamentable series of events about child abuse in our city.

It is absolutely disgraceful and despicable that the council acts to silence whistleblowing and quite rightly, those affected will seek compensation through the courts for their maltreatment.

This administration plummets to lower than a snake’s belly and need to be consigned to election defeat.

Keith Smith, Edinburgh.

