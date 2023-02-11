Readers' letters: Short-term let scheme needs a rethink

Keylocks are a familiar sight across Edinburgh, which critics say has been blighted by the number of short-term let properties.

This poorly scoped legislation has produced a dog’s dinner of regulation across local authorities that will cause many operators to close their short-term holiday let businesses as they face crippling licence fees along with soaring energy costs.

The effect will be to clear out small business owners and tourists who will have fewer options to enjoy all that Scotland has to offer.

Given that the tourist industry brings in around £0.7 billion gross value added per annum, this is surely one of the worst unintended consequences.

The licensing scheme cuts across existing planning, health and safety and environmental legislation with a host of unnecessary duplication.

Local authorities must manage the scheme on a cost recovery basis through the levying of licence fees, but the government have failed to provide any resources to the other services including the police who have been tasked to review licence applications.

The argument for regulating the industry was originally one about ensuring health and safety, but it has now morphed into an argument about social housing stock. The aim seems to be to clear out holiday accommodation to release property for social housing.

The stark reality is that the Scottish government have no convincing evidence that such a policy will work, whereas the tourist industry has plenty of evidence of the damaging impact.

In what seems like an acknowledgment, the government has extended the deadline for licence applications, however this will be too late for many businesses. The licensing scheme is nothing short of a disaster for Scottish short-term holiday let businesses and all those who benefit from the tourist trade. Steps need to be taken immediately to put the scheme on hold while the full implications are reviewed.

Philip Trumble, Kyle

Welcome to Bottle Bank of Scotland

I seem to remember, over the last year or so, having a right good laugh at letters on these pages telling us all just how simple and easy it would be for an independent Scotland to create its own currency and a Central Bank to go along with it.

However, not only would this be a mission and a half for the Scottish government to complete, it turns out they can’t even organise a bottle bank!

The Bottle Return Scheme they have been trying to implement for years is causing major panic amongst soft-drinks manufacturers, with some even claiming it will result in bankruptcy for them.The Cabinet minister responsible for the scheme is Lorna Slater from the Green Party.

I remember her being very critical of the Scottish government’s lack of urgency with this a few years back. Quite ironic, I suppose, but it’s yet another example of just how useless our government is. Will the day ever come when they actually do something right?

I’m not holding my breath…

David Smith, Prestonpans

Mixed message from the CoE on gender

In a continued Python-esque scripting of its own comedy, the Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he”, after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead. Seems that having a penis is only important to Anglicans who wish sinfully to marry someone else with a penis.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society

