Readers' letters: Supreme Court judgement makes mockery of democracy

The Supreme Court judgement that the government elected by the people of Scotland cannot exercise its democratic mandate of conducting an advisory referendum is a significant setback for parliamentary democracy in Scotland and across the UK. For the UK Government now to continue to refuse a Section 30 Order for the Sottish Government to conduct a second referendum based on the Edinburgh Agreement, especially as Northern Ireland has been granted the equivalent “privilege” every seven years, makes a mockery of so-called UK democracy.

History teaches us that government procrastination on allowing a colony, never mind a nation, to express its fundamental right to self-determination is likely to lead to political turmoil and possibly civil strife, a dire situation which must be averted.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry

Independence supporters protest against the ruling at Holyrood

Who will beat Tories?

As the only Labour MP in Scotland, Ian Murray (News, 24 Novemberhttps://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/opinion/columnists/supreme-court-independence-referendum-ruling-next-general-election-is-about-kicking-out-the-tories-despite-what-nicola-sturgeon-says-ian-murray-3929292) knows the SNP is the best placed party to kick out the Tories in Scotland as they are in second place in the six remaining Tory seats. With only 59 seats out of 650 at Westminster, Scotland’s MPs have little influence at a UK level.

Scotland’s NHS remains the best performing in the UK and Labour has confirmed that they are planning to use privatised health services to address England’s much worse situation.

Brexit, UK inflation and failed energy policies has inflicted havoc on our living standards, caused staffing shortages and trashed Scotland’s economy yet, like the Tories, but Keir Starmer has given up on the EU or even the single market or freedom of movement.

Like the Tories, Labour are democracy deniers as they will refuse to grant a Section 30 order to allow Scotland to hold a referendum as mandated by the majority in our parliament.

The UK is using £20bn a year from Scotland’s North Sea to get out of their economic black hole and the point of independence is to give us the powers to grow our economy and match the much higher standard of living enjoyed by Norway, Denmark and Ireland in a fairer, more progressive Scotland.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

Loss and damage

The COP27 agenda was mainly about a “loss and damage” fund to compensate poor nations that are said to be victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution.

Nicola Sturgeon was quick off her self-publicity mark and even before the “loss and damage” fund was finalised she announced that Scotland would contribute £5 million to it. She knows fully well that any “loss and damage” payments made by the UK government include Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but considers self-publicity above Scottish taxpayers’ interests.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

Tough mission

I note that Mike Blair has recruited Tom Cruse to the ranks of Edinburgh Rugby.

His mission, should he choose to accept it will, presumably, involve ensuring that Edinburgh wins the Heineken Cup. Mission impossible?

David Hamill, East Linton

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

