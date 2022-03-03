Stars turn out to bid Barry Cryer a fond farewell - Karen Koren

Barry Cryer attends the UK Premiere of "Run For Your Wife" at Odeon Leicester Square on February 5, 2013

Barry left his wife Terry, three sons, a daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bob Cryer, the youngest son, told me that the family wanted to invite as wide variety of guests as possible as Barry had such a wide variety of friends from all walks of life.

The family wanted people there who had meant something to Barry. I felt very touched by this, due in part to the many years he’d performed at the Gilded Balloon during the Edinburgh Fringe.

That meant a lot to him. It was where he could meet and chat with audience members, new up and coming comedians and old friends.

In his first year at the Gilded Balloon we took over Teviot Row House in 2001 and found a red and gold antique throne in the venue.Barry relished sitting on it for the entire performance. We used it every year for many years.

The funeral was a happy affair with lots of great memories recounted. Michael Palin gave a beautiful and very funny tribute to his friend Barry and on behalf of all the friends he had.

Barry had a reputation for telephoning his friends and acquaintances on a regular basis, either to have a banter or just to tell a joke. I had the pleasure of receiving his phone calls on occasion and he never did disappoint.

There were lots of friends from his show business life but also the mates he used to meet in the pub where he told stories and jokes.

The first celebrity at the funeral I identified was Bernard Cribbins, then Bill Bailey, Michael McIntyre, Rob Bryden, Lee Mack, Jack Dee, Paul Merton, Ross Noble, Rebecca Front, Jon Culshaw, Arthur Smith, Mark Thomas and Mark Steel.

The person who impressed me the most though was Alan Bennett. I was introduced to him and what a gentleman he is and still writing and telling stories.