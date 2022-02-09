Ventilation problems in classrooms - your views online

Lynne Logan

Some of these children may not have heating etc at home and look forward to the warmth in the classroom. I feel so sorry for the children. Can you imagine council staff, government staff with windows open? No, so don’t put our children in this situation.

Hazel Turner

My son says the kids are sitting in class with coats, hats and scarves on. Poor kids. Frozen. Glad spring isn’t too far off.

Anna Ka

My daughter (P4) is sitting away from the window but she says it's cold in the classroom. What should the children closest to the window do? The teacher sometimes allows jackets to be worn, but the children are not comfortable wearing it for six hours.

Kevin Somerville

Sitting in a freezing cold class with a mask on is child abuse.

Ash Douglas

So they go to school and freeze and then go home to a freezing house because mum and dad can’t afford the heating on.

Doreen Shields

We are two years down the line. Why are they deciding to do this now, in the middle of winter? I'm sure every kid in the country has had Covid, they will all have antibodies. It’s a mild variant now. Let's get on with life and leave the kids alone.

Stewart Parker

Instead of hacking the bottom off doors, they can surely have a closable vent on the doors.

Tia Stockdale

If I had children at school today I would be removing them. It’s all a complete washout between teaching them fallacies about gender, rewriting history, sitting freezing in classrooms with germ collectors on their faces and cutting the bottom off doors, a fire hazard. If this is big brother looking after them, I think it should be left to the parents.

Jack Brock

When I was at primary school in the late 60s, it was a rule for teachers to open the windows slightly to circulate air and the heat from the radiators. That way it stopped the spread of germs floating in the air, and therefore less chance of children passing on colds etc. It didn't bother us as kids in the slightest. We were dressed for the occasion then, it was when we discovered fashion, that's when we went to school in T-shirts in mid-winter and wore fashionable crap shoes in the snow. That was the real problem. Best to dress for the weather.

Graham Gray

Just leave the doors alone and shut the windows - no need for all this crap.

Linda Lopez

My daughter has cystic fibrosis; sitting in a cold classroom doesn’t help but she wears plenty layers. I had a fight with them to let her wear a hoodie under her jacket though.

Linda Gowers

Should be investigating energy providers hikes! Many children have a home deciding between food or heat.

Helenn McWhirterr

Yep, if you are cold, that’s all you can think about.

Laine Street

Extra ventilation and not so hot is actually good for them and will keep them alert so they learn better. No excuse for freezing though! There must be a solution. Maybe ski wear for when the window is open?

Nejra Hasanic

That’s true, my daughter has to wear a school jumper and hoodie to keep warm.

Samantha Jenkinson

My son’s class has a timer that goes off throughout the day and the teacher then opens the windows. They are told to get their jackets if they are cold. He is in P2.

William Crawford

In my son’s school they have a daft policy that blazers must be worn at all times. My son got told off for wearing his coat in class as it was freezing cold, and was told to take it off and put blazer on. He told them itwas freezing and put his blazer on top of his coat.

Starmer abuse

Boris Johnson has come under fresh pressure over the Jimmy Savile smear he aimed at Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader had to be rescued by police from a mob.

Meg Jones

Mob rule based on lies by those in charge. Now, where have we seen this before? January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill across the pond. BoJo is a danger to our democracy.

Elaine Forrest

Think they got the wrong man. It’s Boris they need.

Mark Bird

More MPs are going to get killed if the people in power don't stop the abuse the say to one another.

A message from the Editor