It had been a long time coming. Nicola Sturgeon's announcement last week that she would be standing down as an MSP at next year's Holyrood elections followed months of speculation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seemed almost certain that she would decide to go, but she kept everyone guessing by going through the vetting process for those wishing to be candidates in 2026.

And her confirmation that she was calling time on 27 years in the Scottish Parliament brought a predictable mixture of tributes and tirades. She was described variously as "one of the most divisive figures in Scottish political history" who would “not be missed” and "arguably the most capable politician of the modern age in Scotland".

Nicola Sturgeon announced last week she would stand down as an MSP next year | Lisa Ferguson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very different takes on Scotland's longest serving First Minister and her legacy reflect the extremely polarised nature of current political debate as much as anything else - particularly on two issues with which Ms Sturgeon was closely identified, independence and trans rights.

But taking a wider view, she can point to the introduction of the Scottish Child Payment as a measure hailed by campaigners as a real commitment to tackling child poverty; she introduced the baby box, giving essential supplies to new parents; many people are grateful to her for the measured, cautious approach she took to Covid; and she won election after election for her party.

Nicola Sturgeon was elected to the Scottish Parliament at the start of devolution and was on the SNP front bench from the very beginning. She gave up her first bid to be leader in 2004 to become Alex Salmond’s deputy, but had to lead for the SNP at Holyrood for three years because he was stuck at Westminster.

When she succeeded Mr Salmond after the referendum defeat in 2014, she quickly became recognised across the UK as a star of the political stage. At the 2015 Westminster election, an instant poll after a seven-way televised debate made her the winner with Nigel Farage eight points behind in second place and David Cameron and the others trailing,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is undoubtedly a talented politician with a gift for communication, able to get across a message clearly and concisely while making it thoughtful and personal. The contrast between her handling of Covid and the bluster and bombast from Boris Johnson was powerful.

It’s sad that her departure from Holyrood comes with the cloud of the seemingly interminable police investigation into SNP finances still hanging over her. But that should not obscure her abilities and her achievements.