We are delivering on our promise of change - Ian Murray

Throughout the general election campaign, the SNP repeatedly tried to claim that Labour wouldn’t deliver change from the 14 years of Tory rule.

Well, it’s safe to say that nationalist scaremongering has been well and truly exposed. In less than a fortnight, Keir Starmer has already started to deliver transformational change for our country.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner at the Cabinet table. Picture: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Yesterday’s King’s Speech clearly demonstrated that: a whopping list of 39 bills – 24 of which affect Scotland. This includes Great British Energy which will create a clean energy transition and bring down prices for consumers, headquartered in Scotland.

And we have already announced investment to help ensure the long-term future of the Grangemouth site as part of our transition to clean energy.

Meanwhile, the legislation we are bringing forward on workers’ rights will be transformational.

A genuine living wage which will mean a pay rise for tens of thousands of Scots, a ban on exploitative zero-hour contracts, the end of ‘fire and rehire’, parental leave, sick pay and protection from unfair dismissal available from day one on the job for all workers, and flexible working arrangements.

This will have the kind of impact that the minimum wage did when it was first introduced by Labour in 1997.

In this election we promised the voters that we would deliver change – and we have done precisely that, fulfilling the promises we made.

Keir and I have also been clear that we want to reset the relationship with devolved governments across the UK. No more picking fights and an end to the politics of grievance that serves nobody.

The King’s Speech included a commitment to set up a new Council of the Nations and Regions to bring different levels of government together. I am clear that I am ready to work together with the Scottish Government to deliver better outcomes for our communities.

For example, our rail ownership bill will ensure that ScotRail is kept in public hands, and we want to work with the Holyrood administration to pass laws that will reduce the availability of addictive vapes to young people.

The Prime Minister fulfilled his election promise to make it an immediate priority to travel to Scotland to meet the First Minister, John Swinney, and I joined this meeting alongside the Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

While we may have our political differences, there are many areas where we can work together to improve lives. There is genuine will to do things differently.

Economic growth and job creation are top of this government’s agenda. That’s why my first official meeting as Secretary of State for Scotland was with the Scottish Whisky Association, recognising that Scotland’s national drink is one of our greatest national exports – and can unlock markets for other Scottish products, creating jobs and investment at home.

And my first official engagement at Queen Elizabeth House, the Scotland Office HQ in Edinburgh, was to host a business roundtable with organisations like the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, Scottish Financial Enterprise, Prosper, CBI Scotland the Federation of Small Businesses.

I have a busy diary in the coming weeks, as does every government minister – because we’re rolling up our sleeves and changing our country.