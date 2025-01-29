Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 84-year-old woman was rushed to an Edinburgh hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Bo'ness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 28. The crash involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra on A706 Linlithgow Road near to Cadzow Crescent.

Police are appealing for information after a serious road crash on A706 Linlithgow Road, Boness on Tuesday, January 28. The incident happened at around 3.50pm near Cadzow Crescent and involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra and an 84-year-old pedestrian | Google Maps

Emergency Services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out. Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following the serious incident.

Sergeant Fraser Easton said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist to contact us".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2044 of January 28.