Pensioner, 84 rushed to Edinburgh hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Linlithgow Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An 84-year-old woman was rushed to an Edinburgh hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Bo'ness.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 28. The crash involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra on A706 Linlithgow Road near to Cadzow Crescent.

Police are appealing for information after a serious road crash on A706 Linlithgow Road, Boness on Tuesday, January 28. The incident happened at around 3.50pm near Cadzow Crescent and involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra and an 84-year-old pedestrianPolice are appealing for information after a serious road crash on A706 Linlithgow Road, Boness on Tuesday, January 28. The incident happened at around 3.50pm near Cadzow Crescent and involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra and an 84-year-old pedestrian
Police are appealing for information after a serious road crash on A706 Linlithgow Road, Boness on Tuesday, January 28. The incident happened at around 3.50pm near Cadzow Crescent and involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra and an 84-year-old pedestrian | Google Maps

Emergency Services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out. Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following the serious incident.

Sergeant Fraser Easton said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist to contact us".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2044 of January 28.

Related topics:EdinburghPensionerHospitalEmergency servicesPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice