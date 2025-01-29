Pensioner, 84 rushed to Edinburgh hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Linlithgow Road
The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 28. The crash involved a bronze Vauxhall Astra on A706 Linlithgow Road near to Cadzow Crescent.
Emergency Services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.
The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out. Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following the serious incident.
Sergeant Fraser Easton said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist to contact us".
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2044 of January 28.
