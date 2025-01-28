Edinburgh pensioner, 82, rushed to hospital after crash in Niddrie Marischal Place

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 20:11 GMT
An 82-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 28 in Niddrie Marischal Place.

At around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 28, officers were called to a report of crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Niddrie Marischal Place, Edinburgh | Google Maps

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and police enquiries are ongoing.

The road was closed for four hours while enquiries were carried out and the road re-opened at 7.20pm.

