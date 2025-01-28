Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 82-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 28 in Niddrie Marischal Place.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and police enquiries are ongoing.

The road was closed for four hours while enquiries were carried out and the road re-opened at 7.20pm.