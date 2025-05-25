People share good luck messages ahead of the Edinburgh Marathon 2025

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival’s signature event gets underway this morning – a gruelling 26.2 mile race across the Edinburgh and East Lothian.
People shared good luck messages ahead of the Edinburgh Marathon 2025 | NW

First held in 1982, the annual event has sold out every year for the last 17 years, with participants supporting a number of charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society.

Ahead of the main event, we spoke to members of the public who wished all the competitors running today good luck.

