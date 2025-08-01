10 great Edinburgh walks to escape the madness of the Festival Fringe this August

With the hustle and bustle that comes to the city every August, why not head out for a peaceful walk at some point this month to escape traffic gridlock and the tourists slowly wandering around Edinburgh city centre?

Although there are some fantastic shows to see at this years Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which officially began today, Friday, August 1, a whole month of it taking over the city can start to become tiresome for locals, and a nice calming walk is just the ticket to avoid another stressful August.

There is the calm of walking alongside the Water of Leith, being at one with nature in Colinton Dell, a trip to Cramond Island, or head into the Pentland Hills for a nice relaxing walk.

1 . Colinton Dell A steep-sided gorge and wildlife refuge on the Water of Leith, Colinton Dell extends from Colinton Parish Church towards Slateford along the Water of Leith Walkway and has an area of 25 acres. Spots of interest include the ruins of Redhall Mill and Kate's Mill, as well as the old train station and Colinton Tunnel - which has been brought to life thanks to community artworks.

2 . Water of Leith This 22 mile waterway runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith, with a path following it all the way down, including through Dean Village (pictured).

3 . The Union Canal The Union Canal, full name the Edinburgh and Glasgow Union Canal, runs from Falkirk to Edinburgh, constructed to bring minerals, especially coal, to the capital. It is now a popular walking route in the Capital, with walkers often heading into Colinton Dell from the Canal.