12 photos of the new Aqua Park coming to Dunbar's Foxlake Adventures in East Lothian
East Lothian adventure park’s new attraction set to make a splash
We’ve taken a closer look at the planned new Aqua Park set for East Lothian adventure park Foxlake Adventures in the summer, which was announced earlier this week.
Foxlake kindly sent over more photos of what the exciting new addition will look like, with locals sure to be excited about the plans and keen to make a splash themselves when it is available later this year at the attraction near Dunbar.
The Aqua Park, suitable for children from seven years old and over and all abilities, will add to the wide range of adrenalin-fuelled activities at the outdoor hub, with 100m of inflatable playground including over 20 various Ninja Warrior-style features.