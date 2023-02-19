East Lothian adventure park’s new attraction set to make a splash

We’ve taken a closer look at the planned new Aqua Park set for East Lothian adventure park Foxlake Adventures in the summer, which was announced earlier this week.

Foxlake kindly sent over more photos of what the exciting new addition will look like, with locals sure to be excited about the plans and keen to make a splash themselves when it is available later this year at the attraction near Dunbar.

The Aqua Park, suitable for children from seven years old and over and all abilities, will add to the wide range of adrenalin-fuelled activities at the outdoor hub, with 100m of inflatable playground including over 20 various Ninja Warrior-style features.

1 . Slide away Visitors to Foxlake are sure to enjoy the new Aqua Park when it arrives at the Dunbar attraction in the summer. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

2 . Good times Groups of people of all ages are sure to sign up to make a splash at the exciting new attraction. Photo: sub Photo Sales

3 . Time to fly The giant floating obstacle course, Aqua Park, is due to open in the summer, with the creation of 20 new full and part-time jobs. Photo: Sub Photo Sales

4 . Fun in the sun Over 100m of inflatable playground with over 20 various Ninja Warrior-style features including Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump and Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer tower/slide, and 2m feet high freefalling slides, challenges balance, coordination and willpower to stay upright and out of the water. Photo: sub Photo Sales