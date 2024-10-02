Former pupils of Tynecastle High and Dalry Primary will no doubt recall these memories of school life growing up in Gorgie/ Dalry in the 80s and 90s.
From illegal gambling games to fights after school, it seems like a lot has changed in Edinburgh school life these days, perfectly illustrated by the lack of high-tech educational tools 30 years ago compared to now.
Pupils at ‘Tynie’ also had to deal with a toxic smell at the original crumbling 1912 school building before the high school relocated up McLeod Street to the corner with Gorgie Road at the start of the 21st century.
And, Dalry Primary kids enjoyed regular trips to two local attractions to escape the classroom for a couple of hours.
1. Old school
The old Tynecastle High School at McLeod Street, pictured in 2011, a year after pupils moved up the street to a purpose built new high school. Pupils who went to 'Tynie' in the 80s and 90s will remember the old school building and wonder why it hasn't just fallen down already as it awaits redevelopment work to build student housing for more than 500 people. Even back then the old school building, built in 1912, was in a serious state of disrepair, and who can forget the holes in the curtains?! | TSPL Photo: National World
2. Sweet treats
Lunchtimes at Tynecastle High School normally meant a run up the road to beat the queues at the chippy to get your hands on a deep fried treat for dinner, and yes Mars bar and even Bounty suppers were very popular in the 90s with Gorgie youngsters. | National World
3. Making a splash
Dalry Primary School pupils looked forward to a trip up the road to Dalry Swim Centre in the 80s and 90s. Escaping the classroom for a wee adventure to the ninth oldest swimming pool in Scotland, opened in 1897. It was always a treat to visit the Caledonian Crescent pool with your classmates and grab a 'shivery bite' afterwards from the vending machines. This photo of the swimming baths was taken in March, 1993. | TSPL Photo: National World
4. Fitba crazy
When footballs were banned in the playground at Tynecastle High School in the 90s, pupils simply found what they could, usually an empty juice can or bottle and held mass games, with buckets normally used as goal posts. And with tin cans flying about on the concrete playground 'pitch', there was often quite a few injuries! | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn
