1 . Old school

The old Tynecastle High School at McLeod Street, pictured in 2011, a year after pupils moved up the street to a purpose built new high school. Pupils who went to 'Tynie' in the 80s and 90s will remember the old school building and wonder why it hasn't just fallen down already as it awaits redevelopment work to build student housing for more than 500 people. Even back then the old school building, built in 1912, was in a serious state of disrepair, and who can forget the holes in the curtains?! | TSPL Photo: National World