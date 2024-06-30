The crowds were taken back in time with an afternoon of exhilarating horsemanship and impressive skills as the brave and courageous knights battled it out at the annual jousting tournament.
Those in attendance heard the thundering of hooves and the clash of lances as four champions took to the West Lothian arena for this spectacular family-friendly show.
The crowds of all ages had the opportunity to wander through the living history camps and meet some soldiers fresh from the battle.
The show goes on today, Sunday, June 30, until 4.30pm, with tickets from £9 still available.
