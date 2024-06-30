15 photos of Spectacular Jousting event at Linlithgow Palace as crowds taken back in time

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Jun 2024, 10:59 BST

Hundreds of people gathered in the shadows of Linlithgow Palace yesterday on the first day of a weekend of Spectacular Jousting.

The crowds were taken back in time with an afternoon of exhilarating horsemanship and impressive skills as the brave and courageous knights battled it out at the annual jousting tournament.

Those in attendance heard the thundering of hooves and the clash of lances as four champions took to the West Lothian arena for this spectacular family-friendly show.

The crowds of all ages had the opportunity to wander through the living history camps and meet some soldiers fresh from the battle.

The show goes on today, Sunday, June 30, until 4.30pm, with tickets from £9 still available.

Four knights took part as the princess watched on at the Spectacular Jousting event on Saturday at Linlithgow Palace.

1. Ready for battle

Four knights took part as the princess watched on at the Spectacular Jousting event on Saturday at Linlithgow Palace. | Rhoda Morrison

Photo Sales
One-year-old Alice Conn got into the fighting spirit at the annual jousting event in Linlithgow.

2. Young warrior

One-year-old Alice Conn got into the fighting spirit at the annual jousting event in Linlithgow. | Rhoda Morrison

Photo Sales
The knights got the crowd going with many booing and cheering throughout.

3. Roar

The knights got the crowd going with many booing and cheering throughout. | Rhoda Morrison

Photo Sales
There were different tents spread across the field with various medieval crafts like sewing and woodwork on offer.

4. On offer

There were different tents spread across the field with various medieval crafts like sewing and woodwork on offer. | Rhoda Morrison

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:West LothianKnights

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.