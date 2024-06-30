The crowds were taken back in time with an afternoon of exhilarating horsemanship and impressive skills as the brave and courageous knights battled it out at the annual jousting tournament.

Those in attendance heard the thundering of hooves and the clash of lances as four champions took to the West Lothian arena for this spectacular family-friendly show.

The crowds of all ages had the opportunity to wander through the living history camps and meet some soldiers fresh from the battle.

The show goes on today, Sunday, June 30, until 4.30pm, with tickets from £9 still available.

1 . Ready for battle Four knights took part as the princess watched on at the Spectacular Jousting event on Saturday at Linlithgow Palace. | Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

2 . Young warrior One-year-old Alice Conn got into the fighting spirit at the annual jousting event in Linlithgow. | Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

3 . Roar The knights got the crowd going with many booing and cheering throughout. | Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales