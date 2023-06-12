As part of the Edinburgh Evening News’ 150th birthday celebrations, we've been taking a look at 150 of the most influential people whose lives and work have impacted not just the Capital but the world. The list has been narrowed down to the top 15 Edinburghers, and we are now asking you to tell us who you think should be crowned the greatest.
To have your say, head to our voting form to choose your favourite from the list. Voting will close at midnight on June 23, with the winner announced the following week.
1. Muriel Spark
Born in Edinburgh in 1918, this iconic author is probably most famous for her 1961 novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Spark started writing seriously, under her married name, after World War II. In 1947 she became editor of the Poetry Review making her one of the only female editors of the time. Photo: Evening Standard/Getty
2. Sir Chris Hoy
Olympian Chris Hoy is one of the greatest cyclists of all time. Born in Edinburgh, Hoy grew up in Murrayfield and went to George Watson's College. He is an 11 time world champion and six times Olympic champion - the second most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time, and the most successful Scot. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. The Bay City Rollers
Arguably Scotland's greatest ever musical export, Edinburgh band The Bay City Rollers took over the pop world in the 1970s with a string of chart hits including Saturday Night, Bye Bye Baby and Shang-A-Lang. Fronted by singer Les McKeown (pictured left), the pop rock band were often called the "tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh" and one of many acts heralded as the "biggest group since the Beatles". The Bay City Rollers have sold 120 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. Sadly, the band never got to properly enjoy the fruits of their labour with all band members left penniless due to a long-running financial dispute which eventually saw the band members receive £70,000 each in 2016. Photo: Unknown
4. Ken Buchanan
Portobello resident Ken Buchanan MBE was considered by many to be the greatest boxer ever to emerge from the UK. The Edinburgh-born sportsman, who fought a total of 69 fights throughout his career, became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971. Sadly, the boxing legend passed away in April this year. Photo: Third Party