3 . The Bay City Rollers

Arguably Scotland's greatest ever musical export, Edinburgh band The Bay City Rollers took over the pop world in the 1970s with a string of chart hits including Saturday Night, Bye Bye Baby and Shang-A-Lang. Fronted by singer Les McKeown (pictured left), the pop rock band were often called the "tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh" and one of many acts heralded as the "biggest group since the Beatles". The Bay City Rollers have sold 120 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. Sadly, the band never got to properly enjoy the fruits of their labour with all band members left penniless due to a long-running financial dispute which eventually saw the band members receive £70,000 each in 2016. Photo: Unknown