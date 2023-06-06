Here are some famous and influential people from the Capital.
The Edinburgh Evening News is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, we’re naming the city’s most famous faces. We'll be looking at 150 lauded musicians, actors, writers, local heroes and more, who have earned a place in history – not just in Edinburgh, but across the world. We’ve already honoured some big names, from David Tennant to Gavin Hastings. Going in alphabetical order, here are the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from K, to N.
1. Kenneth Grahame
Edinburgh-born Kenneth Grahame is most famous for The Wind in the Willows (1908). His epitaph reads: "To the beautiful memory of Kenneth Grahame, husband of Elspeth and father of Alastair, who passed the river on the 6th of July, 1932, leaving childhood and literature through him the more blest for all time." Photo: Contributed
2. Kirsty Gallacher
Kirsty Gallacher got her first break presenting on Sky Sports News before going onto shows like 90 Minutes and Kirsty and Phil on BBC Radio 5 Live. She took part in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Bendan Cole. She swapped dance shoes for chef hat in 2022 starring in Celebrity Masterchef Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire Photo: Matt Crossick
3. Lewis Capaldi attends The BRIT Awards 2020
Award winning singer Lewis Capaldi is well known for his naughty sense of humour and delights fans on Instagram with his humorous reels. The chart sensation's debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Cattermole
4. Lewis McLachlan
Lewis McLachlan set up Empty Kitchens Full Hearts a lifeline service providing food for Edinburgh residents struggling to feed themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. The professional chef bagged a Local Hero award for his work with the charity. Photo: Lisa Ferguson