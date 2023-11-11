As the nation pauses again to honour its war dead, a look back at Edinburgh’s Remembrance Days dating back more than 50 years

This weekend, millions of people across the country will pause to remember those who have died in war.

The traditional two minutes’ silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month will be observed all over Scotland and the rest of the UK. On Saturday an Armistice Day service will be held at Edinburgh’s Garden of Remembrance next to the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens East, starting at 10.52am. And the One O'clock Gun will fire to mark the start and finish of the two-minute silence.

And on Remembrance Sunday, people will gather at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, where wreaths will be laid by the Lord Provost and representatives of veterans’ associations and service charities.

The ceremonies will follow a time-honoured pattern. Scroll through these pictures dating back more than 50 years to see how Edinburgh has observed Remembrance through the years.

1 . Garden of Remembrance 1978 Edinburgh Lord Provost Kenneth Borthwick places the first poppy at the Garden of Remembrance in Princes Street Gardens in November 1978. Photo: Denis Straughan

2 . Forces assembled Members of the Armed Forces assembled outside Edinburgh City Chambers in the High Street for a Remembrance Day ceremony in 1980. Photo: Hamish Campbell

3 . Remembrance Day 1980 Former and serving members of the Armed Forces march down the High Street to Edinburgh City Chambers for a Remembrance day ceremony in November 1980. Photo: Hamish Campbell