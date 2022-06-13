He will perform at The Big Top in the Royal Highland Centre.

Tickets for the show are still available via GigsInScotland.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

There are various types of briefs still available – including VIP tickets at £123 each and standing tickets at £87.20.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the event. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

It’s a rare visit to Scotland for the superstar US rapper, who last visited this country in November 2015, when he played in front of a sell-out crowd at the SSE Hyrdo in Glasgow.

Who is 50 Cent?

The platinum-selling artist has cemented himself into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, with tracks including 'In Da Club', 'Candy Shop' and 'P.I.M.P' among his best-known numbers.

Born in Queens in 1975, 50 Cent - real name Curtis James Jackson III began pursuing a musical career and was all set to release ‘Power of the Dollar’ for record giants Columbia Records.

Just days before the planned release, he was shot and the album never saw the light of day.

Eminem took a young 50 under his wing, and aided also by Dr Dre, he became one of the best rappers in the world.

His career has been a trophy laden one at that and over the course of it, he has won a Grammy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards. In addition to that, he has also sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

What songs will he perform in Edinburgh?

According to setlist.fm, a possible setlist for the 50 Cent show in London looks like:

Put A Hole in Yo Back

What Up Gangsta

Hate It or Love It - The Game cover

Many Men (Wish Death)

I’m The Man

Big Rich Town

P.I.M.P

Magic Stick - Lil’ Kim Cover

Yeah Yeah - A Boogie wit Da Hoodie cover

Look Back at It - A Boogie wit Da Hoodie cover

Drowning - A Boogie wit Da Hoodie cover

Masterpiece - Da Baby cover

Suge - Da Baby cover

Bop - Da Baby cover

Rockstar - Da Baby cover

Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 - A$AP Rocky cover

21 Questions

Best Friend

I’ll Whip ya head Boy

Window Shopper

Who is the support act?

Support will come from Edinburgh's own Ben Kaelin, aka DJ Prospect.

He's known as Scotland’s favourite underground tastemaker and is the DJ of choice when global stars like Justin Bieber and Lewis Capaldi throw a party.

Speaking to the Evening News a couple of years ago, the former James Gillespie's High School pupil said: “I'm originally Swiss and moved to Edinburgh when I was 13. My mum is from here – the family is half Swiss and half Scottish – and wanted to come home again, so we came with her and when I got here I started DJing purely because I didn't speak any English.

“Music led me to DJing and that allowed me to pick up the language.”

Today, his hip hop and R&B mixes remain in great demand on Radio 1Xtra and his Edinburgh club night, Tipsy, has been running or more than 20 years.

