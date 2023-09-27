News you can trust since 1873
Airbnb lists Shrek Swamp in Scottish Highlands where you can experience life like an ogre

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:38 BST

Airbnb is offering up an exclusive two-night stay at an incredible real life ‘Shrek’s Swamp’ in the Scottish Highlands this Halloween, and you could be living in the iconic ogre’s home for free!

This Halloween, Donkey is swamp-sitting for his best pal Shrek, and he’s rolling out the welcome mat to host fairytale creatures of all kinds while he’s there.

Fans of the smash hit DreamWorks movie series will no doubt be desperate to stay at the swamp home in the Highlands, which is owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate. The free offer is for a two night stay on October 27-29 for up to three people aged five and over, with booking open on October 13 at 6pm.

Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

With Donkey in charge, guests will have the chance to live their own versions of the layered ogre life for two special, starry nights (minus the torches, pitchforks, and intrusive Duloc Knights!)

The incredible swamp is certain to offer an experience unlike any other for Shrek fans to enjoy.

During a stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, you can relax in the ambience of “earwax candlelight”, kick your feet up with a parfait, swap stories around the fire until late in the night and enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning.

You can also enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one).

Once you arrive and check-in, our on-site concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your pals – including showing you around and arranging meals.

