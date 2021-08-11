Andy Gray’s legacy to live on in Edinburgh King’s panto through daughter Clare

The King's panto cast of Sleeping Beauty

Legendary King's panto Dame, Allan Stewart, and everyone's favourite baddie, Grant Stott, will once more lead the company, as Queen May and the wicked Carabosse, in a sparkling new production with River City and Scot Squad star, Jordan Young, also returning as Muddles.

In a fitting tribute to her father, Andy, who sadly passed away last year, Clare Gray is also set also return to the theatre to play Narcissa, having previously appeared there in Goldilocks and The Three Bears and Cinderella.

The cast will be completed by newcomers Sia Dauda as Princess Beauty and Nicola Meehan as The Good Fairy.

Clare Gray continues her father Andy's legacy in this year's King's panto

CEO of Capital Theatres, Fiona Gibson ​says, "We​'​re so delighted to have the King​'​s panto back for another year, the staff and the​ ​audiences missed its magic and sparkle so much last Christmas. Sleeping Beauty,​ ​resplendent with all the family fun, songs, jokes and wonder we​'​ve come to expect, will be​ ​just the festive treat we all need this winter.

​"​Of course there​'​s one person we​'​ll really miss​ ​when that curtain lifts on the first night and that​'​s cherished panto star and friend Andy​ ​Gray. Although it won​'​t be the same without him, his spirit will be very much in evidence as​ ​his fellow stars Allan Stewart and Grant Stott take to the stage alongside Jordan Young.

"Andy​'​s legacy will also live on through his​ ​daughter Clare Gray whom w​e'​re thrilled will be joining this year​'​s panto cast, along with​ ​Nicola Meehan and Sia Duada to complete the dream team.​"​

Allan Stewart, who holds the venue’s record for playing Dame more times than any other actor, adds, “I can’t wait to get back into a frock and get onto the wonderful King’s stage. Old lady of Leven Street, I’ve missed you.”

Sleeping Beauty will be the last pantomime at the King’s Theatre before it closes for a £25 million redevelopment, during which time the pantomime will transfer to the Festival Theatre before making a triumphant return to the King’s in 2024.

Grant Stott, soon be seen in River City, will appear as Crabosse in what will be his twenty-first consecutive Christmas season at the King’s, he says, “This year will truly be a special show for many reasons; getting back on stage in front of a King’s audience, our last show before the refurbishment and our first show back without Andy. I’m sure it will be emotional for each and every audience member as well as all of us working on the show - such was Andy’s presence in the theatre. Having his lovely Clare back with us will make it very special indeed for us all.”

Chief Executive of producers Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison says, “The King’s panto is a lynchpin of the Crossroads Pantomime season and to have a show so packed with comedy and vocal talent is homage to the long tradition of pantomime excellence at The King’s.”Sleeping Beauty will run from November 27, 2021 to January 16, 2022, with tickets on sale now from www.capitaltheatres.com

