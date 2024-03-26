Another ‘creepy’ Edinburgh doll appears in shop window – and is dubbed ‘the most sinister looking thing ever’
Another 'creepy' doll has appeared in an Edinburgh shop window – and this one has been described as being ‘one of the most sinister looking things ever’.
A photo of the doll, on sale at the Marie Curie charity shop in Morningside, was shared on the I Love Morningside Facebook group, where it’s been compared to Mrs Doubtfire amongst others. Staring out the window from a rocking chair, the figure is a elderly woman decked out in grandmother-style clothes. The asking price is just £20.
Earlier this month, another ‘creepy’ doll went viral after it was spotted at a different charity store in Morningside. The toy, which terrified locals, was later bought by celebrity psychic Deborah Davies, who told us she believes an old spirit who lost a child has attached themselves to it.
The latest doll to cause a stir in Morningside isn’t quite so creepy, though some locals still insist they wouldn’t want it anywhere near them.
One person responded to the post, saying: “That is weird, but not creepy like the last one. The last one looked like it wanted to kill somebody. This one looks like Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire.”
Not everyone thought it was so cute, however. One person wrote: “Looks like it could just stand up and walk through the window”, while another said: “I took a photo of her yesterday as well. One of the most sinister-looking things I've ever set eyes on!” A third person deadpanned: “So that’s me lost a few weeks of sleep. Thanks.”
