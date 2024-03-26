Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another 'creepy' doll has appeared in an Edinburgh shop window – and this one has been described as being ‘one of the most sinister looking things ever’.

A photo of the doll, on sale at the Marie Curie charity shop in Morningside, was shared on the I Love Morningside Facebook group, where it’s been compared to Mrs Doubtfire amongst others. Staring out the window from a rocking chair, the figure is a elderly woman decked out in grandmother-style clothes. The asking price is just £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, another ‘creepy’ doll went viral after it was spotted at a different charity store in Morningside. The toy, which terrified locals, was later bought by celebrity psychic Deborah Davies, who told us she believes an old spirit who lost a child has attached themselves to it.

Another 'creepy' doll has appeared in an Edinburgh shop window – this time at the Marie Curie charity store in Morningside. Photo: Gordon McDonald

The latest doll to cause a stir in Morningside isn’t quite so creepy, though some locals still insist they wouldn’t want it anywhere near them.

One person responded to the post, saying: “That is weird, but not creepy like the last one. The last one looked like it wanted to kill somebody. This one looks like Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire.”