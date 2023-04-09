News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Baby girl names: The 10 most popular baby girl names in Midlothian in 2022 and name meanings

These are the most popular baby names for girls born in Midlothian in 2022

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

The most popular baby girl names in Midlothian have been revealed in the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland. These are the most chosen names for little ones born in the area in 2022. And we’ve also listed the most popular baby girl names for Edinburgh, East Lothian, and West Lothian – they’re quite different.

Thirteen baby girls born in Midlothian last year were called Freya, a Scandinavian name which originates from the Norse goddess of love.

1. Freya

Thirteen baby girls born in Midlothian last year were called Freya, a Scandinavian name which originates from the Norse goddess of love. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Amelia was the name given to 10 baby girls born in Midlothian in 2022. It is said to be derived from the Hebrew name Amalia, which means hardworking.

2. Amelia

Amelia was the name given to 10 baby girls born in Midlothian in 2022. It is said to be derived from the Hebrew name Amalia, which means hardworking. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Also with 10 babies given this name, Olivia proved popular in Midlothian last year. It's thought to be of Latin origin, translating to olive tree, and made popular over here by the main character in Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night.

3. Olivia

Also with 10 babies given this name, Olivia proved popular in Midlothian last year. It's thought to be of Latin origin, translating to olive tree, and made popular over here by the main character in Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sophie was the name given to 10 baby girls born in Midlothian in 2022. It is said to be the French version of the Greek name Sophia, which means wisdom.

4. Sophie

Sophie was the name given to 10 baby girls born in Midlothian in 2022. It is said to be the French version of the Greek name Sophia, which means wisdom. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MidlothianNational Records of ScotlandEdinburghEast LothianWest Lothian