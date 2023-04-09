Baby girl names: The 10 most popular baby girl names in Midlothian in 2022 and name meanings
The most popular baby girl names in Midlothian have been revealed in the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland. These are the most chosen names for little ones born in the area in 2022. And we’ve also listed the most popular baby girl names for Edinburgh, East Lothian, and West Lothian – they’re quite different.
