A minute silence was held on Monday for firefighter Barry Martin who died after emergency services were called to a fire in the Jenners building on Princes Street.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labour party was among those who paid tribute to Mr Martin, tweeting: “The tragic death of Firefighter Barry Martin from his injuries following a fire in Edinburgh reminds us of the huge debt we owe all who go in harm’s way to keep us safe. His bravery must not be forgotten, and our thoughts with his loved ones and all those who knew Barry best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, was critically injured while battling flames at the former department store on January 23. He died four days later.

Barry Martin: Minute's silence for firefighter who died after Jenners fire, with Keir Starmer leading tributes

He is the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) tweeted on Monday: "Today we joined together to observe a minute's silence to remember our friend and colleague, Firefighter Barry Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Barry died on Friday January 27 following the injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire in Edinburgh earlier that week.

"We thank our staff and colleagues from other UK fire and rescue services who joined us in marking this poignant moment today.

"On Friday, hundreds of firefighters will join Barry's family and friends in paying tribute at his funeral service at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh."

Edinburgh Airport also paid tribute on their social media, saying: “Firefighters at Edinburgh Airport today joined crews from across Scotland and the rest of the UK to observe a minute's silence in remembrance of their colleague Barry Martin, who recently passed away following a fire in Edinburgh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral cortege will make its way from the foot of the Royal Mile, arriving at the cathedral at 12.30pm when the service, by invitation, will begin, the SFRS said.

It will be followed by a private committal.