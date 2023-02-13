New data shows which streets in Edinburgh received the most noise complaints to the council last year.
Here are the top ten, and a break down of what type of complaint was made.
1. Ingliston Road
Ingliston Road was top of the list with 36 noise complaints over last year, all of which were reported as "Entertainment Noise".
Photo: Google
2. Leith Walk
Next up is Leith Walk with 24 noise complaints. These include construction noise : 9, commercial noise: 2, entertainment noise: 8, delivery uplift noise: 4 and vibration: 1.
Photo: Google
3. Dalry Road
Third up is Dalry Road with 15 complaints. Construction Noise: 1, Commercial Noise: 9, Burglar Alarm Commercial: 2, Domestic Burglar Alarm: 2 and Vibration: 1.
Photo: Google
4. Morningside Road
Morningside Road is next up with 13 complaints throughout the year. Construction Noise: 2, Commercial Noise: 6, Burglar Alarm Commercial: 2 and Delivery Uplift Noise: 3.
Photo: Google