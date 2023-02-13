News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh's noisiest streets: The 10 streets in Edinburgh with the most noise complaints

New data reveals noisy streets in the Capital

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 4:43pm

New data shows which streets in Edinburgh received the most noise complaints to the council last year.

Here are the top ten, and a break down of what type of complaint was made.

Rod Stewart Edinburgh Castle: Rock legend to play massive outdoor show in Scottish capital this summer

1. Ingliston Road

Ingliston Road was top of the list with 36 noise complaints over last year, all of which were reported as "Entertainment Noise".

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Leith Walk

Next up is Leith Walk with 24 noise complaints. These include construction noise : 9, commercial noise: 2, entertainment noise: 8, delivery uplift noise: 4 and vibration: 1.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Dalry Road

Third up is Dalry Road with 15 complaints. Construction Noise: 1, Commercial Noise: 9, Burglar Alarm Commercial: 2, Domestic Burglar Alarm: 2 and Vibration: 1.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Morningside Road

Morningside Road is next up with 13 complaints throughout the year. Construction Noise: 2, Commercial Noise: 6, Burglar Alarm Commercial: 2 and Delivery Uplift Noise: 3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Edinburgh