An Edinburgh teenager has been reported missing and is thought to have travelled to Dundee.

An Edinburgh teenager has been reported missing from the Drylaw area of the Capital.

Bartosz Skupien, was last seen in Saltire Square in the city on the morning of Wednesday, and is thought to have possibly travelled to Dundee, possibly by bus.

He has been described as 5 ft 10 ins tall and has brown hair. He was wearing a Nike light blue and white tracksuit top and bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Bartosz Skupien: Concerns raised after Edinburgh teenager reported missing