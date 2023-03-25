Bartosz Skupien: Concerns raised after Edinburgh teenager reported missing
An Edinburgh teenager has been reported missing and is thought to have travelled to Dundee.
Bartosz Skupien, was last seen in Saltire Square in the city on the morning of Wednesday, and is thought to have possibly travelled to Dundee, possibly by bus.
He has been described as 5 ft 10 ins tall and has brown hair. He was wearing a Nike light blue and white tracksuit top and bottoms and black Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen Bartosz or knows where he might be is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3347 of Wednesday 22, March.