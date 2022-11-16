TV adventurer Ben Fogle has announced a visit Edinburgh as part of a wider UK tour – and it promises to be a show full of hair-raising and uplifting stories from a life of amazing encounters.

Best known from hit shows including Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives In The Wild, the popular presenter will visit the Usher Hall on Sunday, May 28.

Titled ‘Ben Fogle – WILD’, the show will see the 49-year-old Londonder sharing stories of hope, possibility and positivity, all learned from his extraordinary encounters around the world.

Fogle’s career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.

At the Usher Hall, he will take audiences on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

The show promises to be hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining, as he shares the amazing encounters he’s had with people and animals around the world, and how they have changed his life.

Speaking about his new tour, Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some of those skills and life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way, when I get out on the road with WILD.

“It could be my biggest adventure yet!”