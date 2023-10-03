Body of missing Penicuik man last seen in Edinburgh found in Carlisle
The family of a missing 61-year-old man from Penicuik with ties to Edinburgh have been notified that a body has been found in a northern English town.
Police searching for Wiktor Ulewicz have revealed that a body found in Carlisle last week has now been identified as belonging to him.
Wiktor was last seen in the Queen Street area of Edinburgh at around 5pm on Thursday, September 21. Police put out an appeal to trace him last Thursday, September 28, the day after the body was discovered in Cumbria but had not yet been identified.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On September 27, a man’s body was found in Carlisle, in Cumbria. The man has been identified as Wiktor Ulewicz who was last seen in the Queen Street area of Edinburgh on September 21. His family has been notified. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”