Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a missing 61-year-old man from Penicuik with ties to Edinburgh have been notified that a body has been found in a northern English town.

Police searching for Wiktor Ulewicz have revealed that a body found in Carlisle last week has now been identified as belonging to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wiktor was last seen in the Queen Street area of Edinburgh at around 5pm on Thursday, September 21. Police put out an appeal to trace him last Thursday, September 28, the day after the body was discovered in Cumbria but had not yet been identified.

The body of a man found in Carlisle last week has been identified as Wiktor Ulewicz from Penicuik.