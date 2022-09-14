Here’s everything we know about the smash-hit production as opens at the Greenside Place venue, where it plays from now until October 8.

What is the Book Of Mormon about?

Written by South Park pair Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Bobby Lopez, co-writer of Avenue Q who co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen, The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

During their travels, the pair visit Uganda where they are faced with robbery, famine, poverty and AIDS.

Parker explains: “It’s really two kids coming out of high school, basically, going out into the world, and thinking they’ve kind of got it and they know it all.”

Our hapless heroes end up, Parker adds, “getting their asses handed to them ... I think anyone around the world can relate to that a little bit.”

How long is The Book Of Mormon?

The show is two hours and 35 minutes long, which includes a 15-minute interval.

What are the Book Of Mormon songs?

The show features a host of catchy numbers including Spooky Mormon Hell Dream, I Am Africa, Baptize Me, All American Prophet and Tomorrow Is A Latter Day, amongst others.

What have the critics said?

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and scooped over 30 international awards.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards – including Best New Musical – and smashing the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

The New York Times called it ‘the best musical of the century’, and The Guardian dubbed it ‘a work of genius’.

In another gushing review, Entertaiment Weekly said it is ‘the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals’, while The Washington Post dubbed it ‘the funniest musical of all time’.

How to get tickets