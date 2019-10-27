Boxing champ Josh Taylor eyes up Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road for upcoming fight
Prestonpans' Josh Taylor made Scottish boxing history after becoming a double world champion yesterday.
The 28-year-old boxer from Prestonpans defeated the previously unbeaten American Regis Prograis by a majority decision at London's O2 Arena yesterday, winning the Ring Magazine belt and World Boxing Super Series’ Muhammad Ali Trophy in the process.
Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News after his victory, the champ boxer said: "I think the Jose Ramirez (holder of WBC and WBO belts) fight is massive and I don’t mind it being in America. I would take my Scottish support with me."
"But I would love it to be in Scotland, either at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road," the Hibs fan added.
"Either would be an iconic setting."
He joked the location may not be ideal: "The only issue is, it might be a beautiful Scottish summer’s day – pouring down with rain."