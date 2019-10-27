Boxing champ Josh Taylor eyes up Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road for upcoming fight

The 28-year-old boxer from Prestonpans defeated the previously unbeaten American Regis Prograis by a majority decision at London's O2 Arena yesterday, winning the Ring Magazine belt and World Boxing Super Series’ Muhammad Ali Trophy in the process.

Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News after his victory, the champ boxer said: "I think the Jose Ramirez (holder of WBC and WBO belts) fight is massive and I don’t mind it being in America. I would take my Scottish support with me."

"But I would love it to be in Scotland, either at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road," the Hibs fan added.

The boxing champ said he would love one of his matches to be held in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty Images

"Either would be an iconic setting."