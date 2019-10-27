'I feel like Rocky',' says Josh Taylor in video thanking fans following double world champion title
Josh Taylor made Scottish boxing history yesterday.
Prestonpans boxer Josh Taylor posted a video on Twitter thanking his supporters and fans after becoming a double world champion at London’s O2 Arena when he defeated American Regis Prograis.
His post on the social media platform read: "Unbelievable feeling Waking up as unified champion of the world. Thank you to everyone for making last nights atmosphere one that I’ll never forget. Your support is truly unbelievable. #TartanArmy"
In the video, showcasing his beaten eye, he said: "Well guys, waking up here with a very different looking face, looking beautiful as you can see. I feel like Popeye here, but it's small price to pay.
"I feel amazing. Waking up as a world champ after just 16 fights, it is absolutely brilliant. I over them moon, ecstatic. I am really blown away by what I achieved."
He then addressed his fans, saying: "Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to send me messages and say congrats and wish me well, I would try and respond to everyone but I'd be here for literally a month straight if I tried to do it."
He looked at his belt and added: "I hope this journey continues and we keep getting these belts. I feel a bit like Rocky."
The 28-year-old defeated the previously unbeaten American Regis Prograis by a majority decision, winning the Ring Magazine belt and World Boxing Super Series’ Muhammad Ali Trophy in the process.