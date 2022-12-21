With the turkey demolished and the crackers pulled, many of us are itching to spend our Christmas money at the much loved Boxing Day Sales. Here are the post Christmas opening hours for the St James Quarter.

Edinburgh St James Quarter opening hours for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Boxing Day, Monday 26 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Tuesday 27 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Wednesday 28 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Thursday 29 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Friday 30 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm

Edinburgh St James Quarter opening hours on Boxing Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day 2022-2023

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 Dec: 9 am to 6pm. On New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January 2023: 12pm to 5pm. Monday 2 Jan: 9 am to 8 pm. Tuesday 3 Jan: 9 am to 8 pm.

Edinburgh St James Quarter store closures Boxing Day 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lewis, Therapie, and Next will be closed on Boxing Day, December 26.

Edinburgh St James Quarter store closures January 1, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of St James Quarter shops will be closed on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2023).

Clothing: & Other Stories, H&M, Aeronautica Militare, BOSS, Carvela, Coach, Goldsmiths, Kate Spade, Kurt Geiger, Levi's, Nordic Outdoor, The Kooples

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jewellery and accessories: Beaverbrooks, Breitling, Omega, Iolla, Kartel

Cosmetics: Boots, The Body Shop, The Perfume Shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electronics: EE, O2, Peloton, Sky, Samsung, Three

Other: Clarendon Fine Art, John Lewis, Miele, Sook, Hotel Chocolat, Bank of Scotland, Hamleys