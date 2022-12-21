News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV

Boxing Day sales 2022: Edinburgh St James Quarter Christmas opening times for Boxing Day and New Year 2022

Fancy getting in straight away with the post Christmas sales? Here are the opening hours at Edinburgh St James Quarter.

By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 5:00pm

With the turkey demolished and the crackers pulled, many of us are itching to spend our Christmas money at the much loved Boxing Day Sales. Here are the post Christmas opening hours for the St James Quarter.

Edinburgh St James Quarter opening hours for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year

On Boxing Day, Monday 26 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Tuesday 27 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Wednesday 28 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Thursday 29 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Friday 30 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 Dec: 9 am to 6pm. On New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January 2023: 12pm to 5pm. Monday 2 Jan: 9 am to 8 pm. Tuesday 3 Jan: 9 am to 8 pm.

Edinburgh St James Quarter store closures Boxing Day 2022

John Lewis, Therapie, and Next will be closed on Boxing Day, December 26.

Edinburgh St James Quarter store closures January 1, 2023

A number of St James Quarter shops will be closed on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2023).

Clothing: & Other Stories, H&M, Aeronautica Militare, BOSS, Carvela, Coach, Goldsmiths, Kate Spade, Kurt Geiger, Levi's, Nordic Outdoor, The Kooples

Jewellery and accessories: Beaverbrooks, Breitling, Omega, Iolla, Kartel

Cosmetics: Boots, The Body Shop, The Perfume Shop

Electronics: EE, O2, Peloton, Sky, Samsung, Three

Other: Clarendon Fine Art, John Lewis, Miele, Sook, Hotel Chocolat, Bank of Scotland, Hamleys

