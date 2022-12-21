Boxing Day sales 2022: Edinburgh St James Quarter Christmas opening times for Boxing Day and New Year 2022
Fancy getting in straight away with the post Christmas sales? Here are the opening hours at Edinburgh St James Quarter.
With the turkey demolished and the crackers pulled, many of us are itching to spend our Christmas money at the much loved Boxing Day Sales. Here are the post Christmas opening hours for the St James Quarter.
Edinburgh St James Quarter opening hours for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year
On Boxing Day, Monday 26 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Tuesday 27 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Wednesday 28 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Thursday 29 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm. Friday 30 Dec: 9 am to 8 pm
On New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 Dec: 9 am to 6pm. On New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January 2023: 12pm to 5pm. Monday 2 Jan: 9 am to 8 pm. Tuesday 3 Jan: 9 am to 8 pm.
Edinburgh St James Quarter store closures Boxing Day 2022
John Lewis, Therapie, and Next will be closed on Boxing Day, December 26.
Edinburgh St James Quarter store closures January 1, 2023
A number of St James Quarter shops will be closed on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2023).
Clothing: & Other Stories, H&M, Aeronautica Militare, BOSS, Carvela, Coach, Goldsmiths, Kate Spade, Kurt Geiger, Levi's, Nordic Outdoor, The Kooples
Jewellery and accessories: Beaverbrooks, Breitling, Omega, Iolla, Kartel
Cosmetics: Boots, The Body Shop, The Perfume Shop
Electronics: EE, O2, Peloton, Sky, Samsung, Three
Other: Clarendon Fine Art, John Lewis, Miele, Sook, Hotel Chocolat, Bank of Scotland, Hamleys