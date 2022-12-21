Patrick McGlynn, 64, is alleged to have kicked Yvonne McGlynn on the body and punched her to the head during an incident on February 23, 2019.

McGlynn, from Straiton, Edinburgh, is also said to have spat on Ms McGlynn‘s head all to her injury outside a property in Loanhead, Midlothian. The pop star, known to his fans as Pat, appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court on Wednesday (December 21) where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Pat McGlynn, formerly of the Bay City Rollers, has appeared in Edinburgh court

McGlynn was told he must return to court to stand trial next month. The former rhythm guitarist joined the Bay City Rollers in 1976 as a replacement for departing member Ian Mitchell.

He quit the band the following year and went on to have a minor hit with the song She’d Rather Be With Me which charted in Australia. He later formed his own band, Pat McGlynn’s Scotties, which enjoyed success in Japan and Germany.

