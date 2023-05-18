West Lothian singing sensation Susan Boyle will perform at the National Prayer Breakfast for Scotland in Edinburgh this summer.

The 62-year-old from Blackburn, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, has sold over 21 million albums worldwide, with chart-toppers in 40 countries.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event on June 14, Boyle said: “I am thrilled to be performing at the Scottish Prayer Breakfast. My faith has always been my strength and backbone throughout my career.”

SuBo will perform I Dreamed A Dream, the song that catapulted her from unknown to global phenomenon overnight, and an incredible version of The Prayer, duetting with fellow BGT star, Jai McDowall, who joined her on tour in 2020.

The National Prayer Breakfast for Scotland takes place at Prestonfield House in the Capital and is a key event in the national calendar, attracting church leaders and members from all denominations as well as leaders from business, academia, sport, politics and the public sector.

Last year’s event – the first in-person breakfast since Covid – attracted a record number of attendees and this year promises to build on the success with a programme of inspirational speakers.

Terry McCutcheon is one of this year’s impressive speakers. He was rescued from a life of addiction in 2001 and became a Christian one week later.

Since then, the proud Glaswegian, who was born and raised in Blackhill, has served as an associate minister at the Tron Church and set up Hope For Glasgow to reach those lost in addiction. He will be interviewed live at the event and share his incredible story.

The keynote speaker at this year’s breakfast will be Christian leader and author Nicky Gumbell, former Vicar of the Holy Trinity Brompton Church in London and co-founder of the Alpha programme.

This year’s National Prayer Breakfast takes place on Wednesday, June 14 from 7am to 9am. For more information or to register, visit www.npbscotland.org.uk