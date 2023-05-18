News you can trust since 1873
Luxury Edinburgh hotel to host shows from Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley and Stephanie Beacham this summer

Some huge names lined-up for series of events at five-star venue in the Capital

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th May 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:06 BST

Music legend Sir Cliff Richard, Dynasty star Stephanie Beacham and much-loved Scottish comedian Janey Godley are among the star names heading up a series of events at a luxury Edinburgh hotel this summer.

From 18-27 August, Prestonfield House will be offering a daily programme of theatre, comedy and cabaret featuring household names from the world of entertainment at its 500-seater venue, The Stables, as part of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Glasgow funnywoman Godley, who kept the nation smiling during lockdown with her hilarious voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon’s daily coronavirus briefings, will kick off the programme of events on August 18.

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley and Stephanie Beacham will all appear at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh this August.Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley and Stephanie Beacham will all appear at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh this August.
    Sir Cliff, who is one of the most successful British artists of all time, will take part in an 'In Conversation' event hosted by Gloria Hunniford on August 26 and 27. The singer will share thoughts and anecdotes from a career spanning seven decades.

    Other highlights will include a series of chat shows hosted by actor and television presenter Christopher Biggins, who will be joined by a star-studded line-up of guests, including actresss Stephanie Beacham on August 23.

    Tickets for the above shows are available now, with the full programme of events due to be announced and shortly. For more information, visit www.fringeatprestonfield.co.uk

    The circular Georgian Stables of historic Prestonfield House are set in gardens and parlkland adjacent to Royal Holyrood Park and Arthur's Seat.

