Burns Night 2023: The 10 best Scottish whiskies to drink this Burns Night, according to Edinburgh people

We asked our readers what their favourite whisky was – and the response was enthusiastic to say the least!

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago

On Burns Night, it’s traditional to raise a dram to commemorate the work of our national bard Robert Burns. Whisky isn’t everyone’s favourite tipple – Irn Bru is absolutely a Burns Night treat – but for those who are keen, here are the ones our readers’ picked as the best.

1. Drinks to toast our Scottish bard

Here are the 10 best whiskies to drink this Burn’s Night according to our readers

Photo: anyka via Canva Pro

2. Drambuie

This one got a lot of votes, with one person saying: "Not keen on whisky itself but a glass of Drambui well, that's different..."

Photo: Jim McEwan

3. Talisker

Talisker is another firm favourite with one reader enthusiastically voting: "Talisker, lagavullin...!!! All of them!"

Photo: Wikicommons

4. Laphroaig

Another iconic name here. One reader wrote: "Going to upset more than a few folk but I don't care. For me it's Laphroaig Select. But recently I have really enjoyed Laphroaig Caribbean Rum Cask." Don't worry - we're not upset!

Photo: UGC

Robert BurnsEdinburgh