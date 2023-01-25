We asked our readers what their favourite whisky was – and the response was enthusiastic to say the least!
On Burns Night, it’s traditional to raise a dram to commemorate the work of our national bard Robert Burns. Whisky isn’t everyone’s favourite tipple – Irn Bru is absolutely a Burns Night treat – but for those who are keen, here are the ones our readers’ picked as the best.
1. Drinks to toast our Scottish bard
Here are the 10 best whiskies to drink this Burn’s Night according to our readers
Photo: anyka via Canva Pro
2. Drambuie
This one got a lot of votes, with one person saying: "Not keen on whisky itself but a glass of Drambui well, that's different..."
Photo: Jim McEwan
3. Talisker
Talisker is another firm favourite with one reader enthusiastically voting: "Talisker, lagavullin...!!! All of them!"
Photo: Wikicommons
4. Laphroaig
Another iconic name here. One reader wrote: "Going to upset more than a few folk but I don't care. For me it's Laphroaig Select. But recently I have really enjoyed Laphroaig Caribbean Rum Cask." Don't worry - we're not upset!
Photo: UGC