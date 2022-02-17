Wheatfield Road: Emergency services confirm call to Edinburgh street was due to reports of a hazardous substance within an office premises
Emergency services were called to the Gorgie area of the Capital on Wednesday afternoon.
The Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene at Wheatfield Road in Gorgie at around 1.40 pm on Wednesday amid reports of a chemical spill.
Two fire service appliances were sent to the scene, and three ambulances were also spotted by passers by in the area.
Police Scotland has confirmed that there was an incident, and also that they were called in to help.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed: “We were alerted at 1.41pm on Wednesday, February 16 to reports of a hazardous substance within an office premises on Wheatfield Road, Edinburgh.
“Two fire appliances and three specialist support vehicles were mobilised to scene to assist emergency service partners.
"Crews were stood down at 2.32pm and the last appliance left the scene at 2.38pm.”