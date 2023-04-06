An iconic Edinburgh attraction has shared a snap as they welcome a celeb couple into their World of Illusions.

The Camera Obscura, at the top of the Royal Mile shared the picture of Tom and Giovanna Fletcher saying: “We were visited today by the lovely Tom & Giovanna Fletcher who especially enjoyed our Camera Obscura show! Thanks for coming guys”

Giovanna Fletcher is a podcaster, author, blogger and presenter, and her husband Tom was the lead singer of boy band McFly, and in 2021 took part in BBC smash show Strictly Come Dancing.

Camera Obscura and World of Illusions sits right next to the Castle in the Capital’s centre, and is a visitor hot spot with its five floors of illusions and trickery. It was winner of VisitScotland's Best Visitor Attraction Experience 2022/23.

