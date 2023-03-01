A cosy city centre pub has topped the list of the best ale pubs in the Capital. CAMRA has released the winners in the Pub of the Year Awards 2023 for four categories, and the Jolly Judge just off the Royal Mile has topped the list in the Edinburgh category.

Coming in second is the Stockbridge Tap in Raeburn Place and in joint third are Leith pubs Roseburn Bar in Roseburn Terrace and Dreadnought in North Fort Street. The Jolly Judge also won Cider Pub of the Year, with Dreadnought coming in second.

The Lothians category saw Staggs in Musselburgh take the top spot, with Dean Tavern in Newtongrange coming next, and the Grey Horse in Balerno in third.

