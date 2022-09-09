Event organisers across the Edinburgh are taking to social media to announce the cancellation of live events after the Queen died yesterday, aged 96.

Below is a list of confirmed cancellations for this weekend, with more expected to be announced soon.

Music events

An announcement on FLY Open Air is expected soon, with organisers of the huge electronic music festival in Edinburgh city centre taking to social media to say they are currently in discussions with City of Edinburgh Coucil.

The event is due to run from September 16-18, so it may have to be called off, as this will coincide with timelines for the role Edinburgh will play in the period of mourning for the Queen.

Ticket holders should keep an eye on FLY Open Air’s social media channels for updates.

Other events

The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches, due to take place on Sunday, has been called off.

Posting on Twitter, organisers said: “Following the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away this afternoon we hereby advise that the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches event planned for this Sunday 11th September is cancelled.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles and the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Edinburgh charity Street Assist have said their late-night service will not be running on Friday or Saturday night.

In a short statement, Street Assist said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

“As we mourn the loss of The Queen, our Director has taken the decision to cancel delivery this weekend. Our service will not operate tonight or tomorrow night.”

Sporting events

The Scottish FA and SPFL have confirmed that all professional matches will be postponed this weekend.

Hibs were scheduled to face Dundee United at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, while Hearts had been due to host St Mirren on Sunday.

A statement released by the SPFL read: “Following meetings this morning, the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“This postponement will also incorporate the Women’s Scottish Cup fixtures this weekend.”

Rod Petrie, the Scottish FA president, explained: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

The Scottish Youth FA stated last night that it was “awaiting further guidance” and would provide an update today on children’s and youth football fixtures this weekend.

The British Horseracing Authority has announced that racing will resume on Sunday, but the fixtures scheduled for Musselburgh racecourse this weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect because as the Queen’s body lies in rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Bill Farnsworth, general manager of Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “While protocols permit racing to resume on Sunday it would be inappropriate for us to stage our meeting as the Queen’s body rests in nearby St Giles’ Cathedral and as a mark of respect the decision was taken to abandon.”

The plan for what happens next when the Queen dies, called ‘Operation Unicorn’ when she passes in Scotland, is set out for nine days following the monarch’s death and includes the option to postpone sports fixtures.

Sports event organisers were told this morning that they were under no obligation to do so. Official guidance does, however, does recommend that sports bodies consider cancelling events on the day of the state funeral, likely to be a week on Monday.

Scottish Rugby last night announced the “suspension of all domestic competitive matches” this weekend.

That includes Scotland women’s Test match against Spain at DAM Health Stadium in the Capital on Sunday.

A decision on Edinburgh Rugby’s away match against Treviso in Italy tonight is expected soon.

Local attractions

Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle said it would be closed on Friday (September 9) while ceremonial activities are taking place.

A spokesperson for the landmark wrote on social media: “Following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh Castle will close tomorrow (Friday, 9 September) while ceremonial activities are taking place.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh watch the penguin parade at Edinburgh Zoo in June 1988

Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo will be closed on Friday (September 9) out of respect for its Royal Patron and her family, a spokesperson said.

It said: “Her Majesty The Queen was a wonderful ambassador for wildlife who truly loved animals. Our charity last welcomed her to Edinburgh Zoo in 1988 when her joy for creatures great and small shone through to everyone present.

"We have been honoured to have the support of her family over the years. Our thoughts are with our Royal Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, and we offer our sincere condolences to all of Her Majesty’s friends and family at this said time.”

The zoo, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said all prebooked visitors and keeper experiences would be contacted as soon as possible.

The Royal Yacht Britannia

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith has a special connection to the Queen, being the former Royal Yacht of the British Monarchy.

Following her Majesty’s death, the attraction – which welcomes almost 400,000 visitors a year – said it will close until the end of the period of official Royal Morning.

A statement reads: “All at The Royal Yacht Britannia are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to pay tribute to the unfailing and outstanding dedication, and service that Her Majesty gave to our Nation.

“Please note that Britannia will now be closed until the end of the period of official Royal Mourning. For those with pre-booked tickets, we will be contacting you in due course.”

The Royal Botanic Gardens

The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh has announced it will close on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.

A statement from organisers said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. All four Gardens will close to visitors on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, as a mark of respect.”

St Giles’ Cathedral

St Giles’ Cathedral off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile will be making preparations for the Queen to lie in state over the next few days. It has cancelled all events and visits until further notice.

A statement said: “With the whole nation, we at St Giles’ Cathedral mourn the death of HM The Queen, strong and faithful servant to the UK and Commonwealth for so many years. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

"All events and visits have been cancelled until further notice please contact your events/groups organiser for more information.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s official residence in Scotland has been used as a Royal Palace for centuries, including by Mary Queen of Scots.