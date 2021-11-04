A Primary Six class at Castleview Primary School were keen to show their solidarity with the campaign after a pupil in Spain was expelled for wearing a skirt.

It sparked a nationwide kickback as male pupils and teachers alike wore skirts in support, to try and fight against gender norms and expectations as well as to help teach tolerance and respect.

Castleview Primary School has now joined in with this support, with this Thursday becoming 'Wear a Skirt to School' day for those who wished to take part.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Council said: “As Scotland’s capital city we are fully committed to promoting equality and diversity, and are keen to increase respect, tolerance and understanding especially in our schools.

"We want to ensure all our schools are inclusive and Castleview are carrying out a lot of positive work to promote equality across all their year groups.

“As part of this work their P6s came across the ‘Clothes Have No Gender’ campaign which started in Spain last year after a pupil was expelled from school for wearing a skirt.

"They asked if the school could do something similar to the show of support in Spain and raise awareness of what they have been learning in class.

“The school has had positive feedback from parents however pupils don’t have to take part if they don’t want to.”

