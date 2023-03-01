News you can trust since 1873
Chelsea Thomson: Concerns for missing 12-year-old from Dundee who is thought to have travelled to Edinburgh

An appeal has been launched to help trace a 12-year-old girl from Dundee.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 6:37pm

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Dundee.

Chelsea Thomson was last seen in the Kennet Walk area of Dundee, around 3 pm on Monday, and police believe that she might have travelled to either Edinburgh or Dumfries and Galloway.

She is described as being around 5ft in height, of medium build with long fair hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Chelsea or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2968 of 27 February, 2023.

