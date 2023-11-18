From bar staff to sales assistants to events organisers, there are a variety of temporary posts on offer

Princes Street is getting busier as Christmas approaches - and shops and other businesses are taking on staff to help cope with demand.

The Christmas season is getting into full swing as decorations appear, the shops get busier and pubs and restaurants welcome more customers.

But that means more people are needed to make it all happen. And many companies are taking on extra staff for the festive period.

Here are just some of the Christmas jobs being advertised in Edinburgh.

Jewellers H Samuel are looking for temporary Christmas sales Aassociates, part time. They say they want people with an interest in jewellery products and brands, a positive, “can-do” attitude and a natural ability for striking up a conversation with customers. They also boast a “fashion conscious, business casual dress code, which encourages our teams to celebrate their own tattoos, piercings and style”. They claim to offer a “competitive” salary and benefits, including sales incentives and a staff discount.

The Haymarket is advertising for Christmas bar staff, full and part time. They prefer applicants to have a year’s experience as a server and say the role will include being an expert on the drinks menu, making recommendations to customers and helping to create a friendly atmosphere. Salaries start at £10 an hour and employees are also offered flexible shifts and staff discounts.

Boots are recruiting Christmas customer advisers. And although it is a temporary contract, the company says there could be the potential for a permanent role later. Training is provided and the role includes answering customer’s questions, giving advice on gifts, working as part of a team and helping the store to run smoothly.

Build-A-Bear Workshop are looking for seasonal temporary sales assistants at Leith’s Ocean Terminal. The role involves welcoming customers and helping with choosing, stuffing, dressing, naming, and purchasing their new furry friends. The company is offering a minimum of 4 hours contract per week, able to flex up to 20+ hours per week where required, with day shift, evening and weekend shifts available. It describes pay as “competitive”.

Boutique hotel Le Monde in Edinburgh’s George Street is seeking temporary Christmas staff. Full and part-time roles are available and the hotel says full training will be provided so previous experience is not necessary. New Years Eve availability is essential, but the hotel is closed on Christmas Day. And it adds there may be employment beyond the temporary contract for the right candidate. Pay is £12.92 per hour.

Part-time waiting staff are needed at The Mitre bar on the Royal Mile. The role includes giving a warm welcome to customers, serving them food and drink and working with the team to create a friendly atmosphere. Recruits are offered fllexible shifts and staff discounts. Pay is £12-14 per hour.

Village Hotel Club in Edinburgh is advertising for Christmas seasonal events staff. They say they want “professional, adaptable and energetic people” to work as meetings and events assistants. Applicants are told they could be involved with a variety of occasions including corporate meetings, baby showers, Christmas events or weddings. Benefits include free leisure club membership and various discounts.

Shoe shop Clarks is advertising for a seasonal sales team member in Edinburgh. The company says the job requires someone with an interest in fashion and footwear who is “good with people and great in a team”. Training is provided.

Next are looking for Christmas support team members for their store in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. They say up to 12 weeks’ work is available, working on the sales floor, in the stockroom, or both. And they specify the shifts as Monday, 11:30-15:45; Tuesay, 10:30-14:45; Wednesday, 11:00-15:30; and Thursday, 11:00-15:15. And they say applicants will be required to complete an online assessment. Recruits would be eligible for a range of discounts.

The Perfume Shop in Livingston is looking for a Christmas sales assistant for six hours a week. The role includes greeting customers an helping to wrap gifts. Te company says applicants should be “passionate about perfume and love people”. Pay is the Living Wage, advertised at £7.90-£10.90 per hour.

Ice cream shop Alandas Gelato is seeking temporary Christmas counter assistants in Edinburgh for a minimum of 24 hours per week. The role involves cleaning and stocking the store, as well as serving customers. The company says applicants should be “outgoing, confident individuals who enjoy working in a fast-paced work environment” and are able to work weekdays and weekends. Pay is up to £11 per hour.

Discount retailer Poundland are recruiting temporary Christmas sales assistants in Edinburgh and Livingston. The roles include providing customer service, processing transactions and replenishing stock. Recruits will have to be be as flexible as possible in their work hours and the posts will last until the end of December.