Enchanted Balgone at Balgone Estate, near North Berwick, have pulled the plug on the ‘winter extravaganza’ after it attracted complaints on social media from parents slating disappointing rides and muddy conditions. Furious parents said youngsters were left in tears after being confronted by a mannequin Santa with no hands.

One attendee took to social media berating the “Santa Train” attraction, which he claimed was simply “a handless shop dummy in a farm grain shed”. He said his kids cried over the ‘bleak’ arrangements. The customer claimed that he paid £25 for a family ticket and £3.75 to enter the ‘Santa Train’ area for two minutes.

The Dad added the food venders were “friendly” and it had “really decent” pizza.

What was advertised vs what visitors experienced at The Balgone Estate winter wonderland (Photo: Sarah Julia Campbell)

Images of the Santa Train room shared on social media showed a mannequin without hands dressed as Santa, with electrical tape as a belt, a post box, palm tree lights, and metal barriers. Others also complained about rides which cost extra, saying they were overpriced and too short.

A light trail advertised as an 'enchanted journey' was dubbed a 'half-lit muddy trail around a lake with half the lights missing'. Organisers admitted “some shortfalls” they didn’t feel they could address before the weekend as they confirmed it would be cancelled.

Others commented that they felt that the event lacked attention to detail and wasn’t the ‘magical family experience’ promised in event promotions. Organisers Enchanted Festivals announced on Wednesday that Enchanted Balgone would be cancelled following “disappointing” feedback from visitors.

Balgone Estate said it had no role in the event and only provided a venue. A spokesperson said: “Our vision was to create a family-friendly Christmas experience in a stunning rural setting and while much of the event was wonderful, there were some shortfalls that we do not feel confident that we can address before the event this weekend

