Shoppers delighted as Coca Cola truck arrives in Kinnaird Park

Coca-Cola Christmas truck Edinburgh: 7 photos as hundreds queue for experience at Fort Kinnaird

Pictures show happy and excited shoppers as the Coca Cola truck arrives at an Edinburgh shopping centre.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago

Delighted shoppers and families flocked to Fort Kinnaird on Sunday (December 18) as the Coca Cola truck arrived. It wasn’t hard for these people to get into the spirit of the season as they queued for the iconic vehicle.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “For many, the festive truck signals that ‘the holidays are coming’. With only a few days left to go until the big day, we hope families and friends enjoyed the experience and it helped them get into the festive spirit!”

Edinburgh Christmas Market is named best festive market by National Geographic

1. Family snap

Beautiful!!

Photo: Coca Cola

2. Tasters

The cold wasn't enough to keep people away last weekend.

Photo: Coca Cola

3. Sunset

All lit up at Sunset... stunning!!

Photo: Coca Cola

4. Samplers

Visitors were given free samples.

Photo: Coca Cola

