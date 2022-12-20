Delighted shoppers and families flocked to Fort Kinnaird on Sunday (December 18) as the Coca Cola truck arrived. It wasn’t hard for these people to get into the spirit of the season as they queued for the iconic vehicle.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “For many, the festive truck signals that ‘the holidays are coming’. With only a few days left to go until the big day, we hope families and friends enjoyed the experience and it helped them get into the festive spirit!”