Organisations have until July 17 to apply.

A £21,000 community fund to support local organisations has been launched by the NWH Group.

The fund that is open to private, community-led charities throughout the Lothians, that align with the Dalkeith-based company’s core pillars of support.

· Recycling education in young people: Encouraging and facilitating environmental awareness and sustainable practices amongst young people.

· Mental wellbeing: Promoting mental health initiatives and supporting programs that foster emotional resilience and wellbeing.

· Carbon reduction: Investing in initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprint.

· Talent growth: Nurturing talent through scholarships, apprenticeships, and skill development programs.

William Goodfellow, Head of Service Delivery - East Scotland, at The NWH Group, said: “It has been a privilege to give back to our local communities and meet the people who manage and offer such wonderful support and services. We are now ready to accept the second round of applications and we strongly encourage all Lothian-based-based community-led charities that align with our core pillars of support to apply.”

Recognising the NWH Group’s commitment to their local communities, Colin Beattie MSP, said: “It is great to see local businesses so heavily involved in the communities they are a part of, and I look forward to hearing more about some of the successful applicants.

"Thank you, and your team, for your continuing dedication to Dalkeith, and the other areas you work across.”

The application process for the second round of funding is now open and the deadline is Wednesday, July 17. Any charity interested in applying should submit their proposals by completing the application form which can be found here: www.nwhgroup.co.uk/community_fund_application/.

The fund is open to charities across all of NWH’s operational areas: Newcastle, Dundee, Stranraer, Petterden, Glasgow, Dumfries and Edinburgh.

For further information regarding the application process and eligibility criteria, interested parties can visit the NWH Group's website or contact [email protected].